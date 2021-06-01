Overview of Dr. Michael Lepore, MD

Dr. Michael Lepore, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lepore works at Sarasota Vascular Specialists in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.