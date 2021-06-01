Dr. Michael Lepore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lepore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lepore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Lepore, MD
Dr. Michael Lepore, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lepore's Office Locations
Sarasota Vascular Specialists600 N Cattlemen Rd Ste 220, Sarasota, FL 34232 Directions (941) 274-4054Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Specialist! I am so confident in Dr. Lepore I would not want any one else operating on me. He did carotid artery surgery on my neck (left side) and I requested to glue the outside instead of stitches or those horrible staples. Dr. Lepore is an artist and professionally excellent... My surgery went exceedingly well. Dr. Lepore is my miracle angel.... Thank you so much for my life!!! :)
About Dr. Michael Lepore, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1780685172
Education & Certifications
- Oschner Clinic
- University of Alabama
- University of Alabama
- University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lepore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lepore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lepore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lepore works at
Dr. Lepore has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lepore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lepore speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lepore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lepore.
