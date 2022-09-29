Overview

Dr. Michael Lerner, MD is a Dermatologist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.



Dr. Lerner works at Dermatology Surgical and Medical in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Rosacea, Hair Loss and Keloid Scar along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.