Dr. Michael Lerner, MD

Dermatology
4.2 (8)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael Lerner, MD is a Dermatologist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.

Dr. Lerner works at Dermatology Surgical and Medical in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Rosacea, Hair Loss and Keloid Scar along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    Charles M Sevadjian MD
    2881 4th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rosacea
Hair Loss
Keloid Scar
Rosacea
Hair Loss
Keloid Scar

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 29, 2022
    Very knowledgeable and personable. Pity he retired.
    Robert Hughes — Sep 29, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Michael Lerner, MD
    About Dr. Michael Lerner, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538314141
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Yale Univ Sch of Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Lerner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lerner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lerner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lerner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lerner works at Dermatology Surgical and Medical in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lerner’s profile.

    Dr. Lerner has seen patients for Rosacea, Hair Loss and Keloid Scar, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lerner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lerner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lerner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lerner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lerner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

