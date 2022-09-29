Dr. Michael Lerner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lerner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lerner, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Lerner, MD is a Dermatologist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.
Locations
Charles M Sevadjian MD2881 4th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 215-9473
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and personable. Pity he retired.
About Dr. Michael Lerner, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1538314141
Education & Certifications
- Yale Univ Sch of Med
