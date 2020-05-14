Dr. Michael Lett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lett, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Lett, MD
Dr. Michael Lett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA.

Dr. Lett's Office Locations
Michael F. Lett M.d.11730 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 966-8770
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have lousy eyesight and had some very serious visual problems over the years. I met countless eye doctors and specialists in multiple states and countries. I am happy with Dr Lett. He is quick, easy to get along with and he knows what he is doing. When I needed to see a neurologist, he jumped on it fast. He recommended all the tests and followed up with the doctors. He sped up the process dramatically, ended up saving my eyesight and prevented a stroke. He is greatly appreciates.
About Dr. Michael Lett, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1336188648
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lett accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lett.
