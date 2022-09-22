Dr. Michael Levi, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Levi, DPM
Overview of Dr. Michael Levi, DPM
Dr. Michael Levi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Santa Monica, CA.
Dr. Levi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Levi's Office Locations
-
1
Medical Center Pediatric Cntr2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 495W, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-3636
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Medicare
- Preferred Health Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levi?
Dr Levi is such a caring and kind podiatrist ! Truly the best ! He is thorough and gives painless shots for plantar fasciitis and my heel spurs…. He is even worth my 2 hr drive to see him for treatment ! Thankful for such a great foot specialist
About Dr. Michael Levi, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1508897869
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levi works at
Dr. Levi has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Sever's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Levi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.