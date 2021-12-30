Dr. Michael Levin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Levin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Levin, MD
Dr. Michael Levin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Mclaren Macomb and Mclaren Oakland.
Dr. Levin's Office Locations
-
1
Baltimore Harbor Medical Center815 E Pratt St, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (800) 777-7904
-
2
Clinton Township11212 E 48th St, Tulsa, OK 74146 Directions (918) 556-3000Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
-
3
Comprehensive Urology - A Division of Mhp44344 Dequindre Rd Ste 310, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Directions (586) 997-3530
-
4
Poplarville Dental Clinic1718 S Main St, Poplarville, MS 39470 Directions (601) 795-8024Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
5
University Urology Associates of New Jersey - Whiting490 Route 530, Whiting, NJ 08759 Directions (609) 581-5900Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Mclaren Macomb
- Mclaren Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Urologist. Very caring. Explains procedures and answers questions. Doesn't make you feel rushed. Was very concerned about discomfort having my ureter stent removed and it was so easy. I am free of stones thanks to him.
About Dr. Michael Levin, MD
- Urology
- English, Hebrew
- 1285922187
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Florida Hospital
- Wayne State University-Detroit Medical Center
- Detroit Medical Center, Wsu Affiliated Hospitals, Detroit, Mi
- TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Dr. Levin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Levin has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more.
Dr. Levin speaks Hebrew.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.