Dr. Michael Levin, MD

Internal Medicine
3.4 (10)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Levin, MD

Dr. Michael Levin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.

Dr. Levin works at Michael S Levine MD in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Levin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michael S Levine MD
    2000 Washington St Ste 445, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 965-1118

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 14, 2022
    Husband and I are long time patients and give Dr Levin highest ratings and our gratitude because he * listens to and values what patients share...guided by belief that we have expertise in the functioning of our bodies and valuing collaboration. * takes the time to talk...with desire to treat the whole person. *is available when there is a crisis and ready with information and reassurance * is humble and smart ... never assuming a quick and easy answer... ever willing to be curious and attentive, seeking information toward better understanding and resolution. * does not allow rules and demands of the system to take precedence over our wonderful care. *is the physician we see during each and every visit without substitution. * ensures that we have access/are referred to terrific specialists * hires office staff who are friendly, caring, capable, responsive *demonstrates diagnostic skills that are remarkable and have been lifesaving. Terrific and impeccable care with Dr Michael Le
    Phyllis Ross — Nov 14, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Michael Levin, MD
    About Dr. Michael Levin, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417041781
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Levin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levin works at Michael S Levine MD in Newton Lower Falls, MA. View the full address on Dr. Levin’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

