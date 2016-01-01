Dr. Michael Levin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Levin, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Ramon, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center.
Vortex Psychiatry Inc.2305 Camino Ramon Ste 221, San Ramon, CA 94583 Directions (925) 277-0730
Hospital Affiliations
- San Ramon Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Michael Levin, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English, Italian, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- Childrens Hospital Los Angeles
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
Dr. Levin accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levin works at
Dr. Levin speaks Italian, Russian and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.