Dr. Michael Levin, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Levin, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Ramon, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Levin works at East Bay Psychopharmacology in San Ramon, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vortex Psychiatry Inc.
    2305 Camino Ramon Ste 221, San Ramon, CA 94583 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 277-0730

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • San Ramon Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Asperger Syndrome
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Asperger Syndrome

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Disruptive Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Michael Levin, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Italian, Russian and Spanish
    • 1487712592
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California-Los Angeles
    • Cedars Sinai Medical Center
    • Childrens Hospital Los Angeles
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Levin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levin accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levin works at East Bay Psychopharmacology in San Ramon, CA. View the full address on Dr. Levin’s profile.

    Dr. Levin speaks Italian, Russian and Spanish.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

