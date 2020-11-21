Overview

Dr. Michael Levin, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Pediatric Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.



Dr. Levin works at Henderson Pediatrics in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.