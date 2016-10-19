See All Anesthesiologists in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Michael Levin, MD

Anesthesiology
2.6 (38)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael Levin, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.

Dr. Levin works at Pain Diagnostic and Treatment Center in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Uap Sacramento PC
    2805 J St Ste 200, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 231-8755
  2. 2
    Michael Levin M.d. Inc.
    333 University Ave Ste 140, Sacramento, CA 95825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 456-6005

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Opiate Dependence Chevron Icon
Polysubstance Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Oct 19, 2016
    I have been seeing Dr. Levin since 2008. As a 25 year firefighter/Captain I had to stay in excellent shape. I recently retired and am thankful for all he has done for me. He performed two nerve ablations and I was able to reduce my pain to keep doing my job. He is a kind and caring doctor.
    Vickie M in Chico, CA — Oct 19, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Levin, MD
    About Dr. Michael Levin, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740257716
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University CA Davis Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Ca Davis Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Cincinnati Hospitals
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • The Ohio State Univ
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Levin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levin works at Pain Diagnostic and Treatment Center in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Levin’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

