Overview

Dr. Michael Levine, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Levine works at Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.