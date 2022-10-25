Dr. Michael Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Levine, MD
Dr. Michael Levine, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Aga LLC2520 Windy Hill Rd SE Ste 102, Marietta, GA 30067 Directions (770) 612-8165
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Dr. LeVine listens to your concerns to help solve your ailments.
- Gastroenterology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
