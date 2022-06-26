Dr. Michael Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Levine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Levine, MD
Dr. Michael Levine, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center and Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Levine's Office Locations
Michael L Levine MD3280 Old Boynton Rd, Boynton Beach, FL 33436 Directions (561) 733-3010Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Delray Medical Center
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely knowledgeable and very talented. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Michael Levine, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427152081
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eye Ear & Throat Hospital
- University Of Chicago Hospitals
- Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School
- University of Vermont
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Levine speaks Spanish.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.