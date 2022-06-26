See All Ophthalmologists in Boynton Beach, FL
Dr. Michael Levine, MD

Ophthalmology
4.1 (74)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Levine, MD

Dr. Michael Levine, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center and Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Levine works at Michael L Levine MD in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Levine's Office Locations

    Michael L Levine MD
    3280 Old Boynton Rd, Boynton Beach, FL 33436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 733-3010
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Delray Medical Center
  • Jackson Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Senile Cataracts
Dry Eyes
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Senile Cataracts

Dry Eyes
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Senile Cataracts
Blepharitis
Cataract
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blocked Tear Duct
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Farsightedness
Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
Macular Hole
Migraine
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pterygium
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Trichiasis
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Acute Endophthalmitis
Anisocoria
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Bell's Palsy
Benign Tumor
Cataract Surgery Complications
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Drusen
Endophthalmitis
Entropion
Esophoria
Esotropia
Exophoria
Eyelid Growth
Heterophoria
Hypertropia
Hypopyon
Hypotony of Eye
Hypotropia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Iridocyclitis
Iritis
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Keratoconus
Lupus
Macular Edema
Marfan Syndrome
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Nearsightedness
Nystagmus
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Prosthetics
Optic Neuritis
Paralytic Strabismus
Posterior Capsule Clouding
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal
Retina Diseases
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Detachment
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinoschisis
Sarcoidosis
Shingles
Sjögren's Syndrome
Temporal Arteritis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Uveitis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wrong Power Intraocular Lens
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Jun 26, 2022
    Extremely knowledgeable and very talented. I highly recommend him.
    Barry Sheiber — Jun 26, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Levine, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427152081
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Manhattan Eye Ear &amp; Throat Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University Of Chicago Hospitals
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Vermont
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levine works at Michael L Levine MD in Boynton Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Levine’s profile.

    Dr. Levine has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    74 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

