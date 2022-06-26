Overview of Dr. Michael Levine, MD

Dr. Michael Levine, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center and Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Levine works at Michael L Levine MD in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.