Dr. Michael Levine, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Levine, MD
Dr. Michael Levine, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital and Forbes Hospital.

Dr. Levine's Office Locations
Forbes Regional Hospital-rehab2570 Haymaker Rd, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 856-7500
Soleus Healthcare Svcs of W PA2001 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 Directions (412) 672-7154
Medical Arts Building2550 Mosside Blvd Ste 405, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 373-1600
Centre Commons5750 Centre Ave Ste 170, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Directions (412) 361-2005
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
- Forbes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Levine is a great Doctor, I had meniscus tear that he repaired, I had immediate relief after surgery. Walking the next day with no problem. Thank you! I would recommend him.
About Dr. Michael Levine, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1447232202
Education & Certifications
- University Of Graz /Trauma
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- Cleveland Clin
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- Penn State
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Levine has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.