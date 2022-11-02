Overview of Dr. Michael Levine, MD

Dr. Michael Levine, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital and Forbes Hospital.



Dr. Levine works at Forbes Regional Hospital-rehab in Monroeville, PA with other offices in White Oak, PA and Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.