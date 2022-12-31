Overview of Dr. Michael Levine, MD

Dr. Michael Levine, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, MidHudson Regional Hospital, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Levine works at Advanced Urology Centers of NY in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.