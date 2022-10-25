Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Levine, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Levine, MD
Dr. Michael Levine, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Noblesville, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Fishers, Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital and Riverview Health.
Dr. Levine works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Levine's Office Locations
-
1
Indiana Neuroscience Associates18051 River Rd Ste 105, Noblesville, IN 46062 Directions (317) 570-7900
-
2
Indiana Neuroscience Associates9302 N Meridian St Ste 101, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 570-7900
-
3
Riverview Health395 Westfield Rd, Noblesville, IN 46060 Directions (317) 776-7484Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
- Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital
- Riverview Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levine?
This is Britney Strebin’s overbearing, crazy but caring mom. Congratulations on your retirement. My husband loves it! Live it up Doc! Thanks for helping Britney.
About Dr. Michael Levine, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1861490484
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine works at
Dr. Levine has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.