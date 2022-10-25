Overview of Dr. Michael Levine, MD

Dr. Michael Levine, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Noblesville, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Fishers, Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital and Riverview Health.



Dr. Levine works at INDIANA NEUROSCIENCE ASSOCIATES in Noblesville, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.