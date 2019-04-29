Dr. Levine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael Levine, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Levine, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Milford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Levine works at
Locations
New Milford Medical Group LLC11 Old Park Lane Rd, New Milford, CT 06776 Directions (860) 355-5957Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
New Milford Hospital Behavioral Health21 Elm St, New Milford, CT 06776 Directions (860) 355-2611Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He has taken good care of me I have not one complaint.
About Dr. Michael Levine, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1982676862
Education & Certifications
- New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.