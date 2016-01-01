Overview of Dr. Michael Levinson, MD

Dr. Michael Levinson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Moscow Medical Stomatology Institute and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.



Dr. Levinson works at Amsmc Inc. in Burlingame, CA with other offices in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.