Overview of Dr. Michael Levitt, MD

Dr. Michael Levitt, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Levitt works at Cerebrovascular Lab at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Subdural Hemorrhage, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion and Repair or Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.