Overview of Dr. Michael Levitt, MD

Dr. Michael Levitt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Levitt works at Michael J. Levitt, MD PA in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.