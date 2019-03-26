Dr. Michael Levitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Levitt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Levitt, MD
Dr. Michael Levitt, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Levitt's Office Locations
Atlantic Hematology and Oncology19 Davis Ave Fl 2, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 838-3544
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty1707 Atlantic Ave, Manasquan, NJ 08736 Directions (732) 528-0760
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful Dr. Levitt, always listens to what the patient has to tell him and explains everything in the English language so I can understand.. office very clean and staff is very nice..
About Dr. Michael Levitt, MD
- Hematology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1891979381
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School
- Internal Medicine
