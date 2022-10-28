Overview of Dr. Michael Levy, DO

Dr. Michael Levy, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Haddonfield, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New England College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Salem Medical Center.



Dr. Levy works at Orthopedic and Neurosurgical Specialists LLC in Haddonfield, NJ with other offices in Swedesboro, NJ and Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.