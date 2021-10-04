Dr. Michael Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Li, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Li, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
Association South Bay Surgeons23451 Madison St Ste 340, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 373-6864Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
no time wasted. straight to the point. never felt rushed or "talked over". treats you like a person. great person and doctor. i highly recommend
About Dr. Michael Li, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Mandarin
- 1346531225
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Clin & Rsch Inst
- UC Irvine Med Ctr
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- University of California at Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Li accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Li speaks Mandarin.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
