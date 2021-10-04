See All General Surgeons in Torrance, CA
Dr. Michael Li, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Li, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Li works at Association Of South Bay Surgeons in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Association South Bay Surgeons
    23451 Madison St Ste 340, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 373-6864
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Anorectal Abscess
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Anorectal Abscess

Treatment frequency



Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms Chevron Icon
Adrenal Cortical Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colonic Volvulus Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intussusception Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paralytic Ileus Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pigmented Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spleen Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Surgical Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Hernia Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Li, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1346531225
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Scripps Clin & Rsch Inst
    Residency
    • UC Irvine Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MED COLL
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Li works at Association Of South Bay Surgeons in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Li’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Li, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Li appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

