Dr. Michael Liao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Liao, MD
Dr. Michael Liao, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Summerville, SC. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Liao's Office Locations
Summerville Women's Care295A Midland Pkwy Ste 220, Summerville, SC 29485 Directions (843) 567-1129
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Liao, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1952346256
Education & Certifications
- Washington University Medical Center
- Emory University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liao accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liao has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Liao speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Liao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.