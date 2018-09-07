Overview

Dr. Michael Lieb, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from CETEC University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.



Dr. Lieb works at Bustleton Gastroenterology in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.