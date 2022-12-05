Overview of Dr. Michael Lief, MD

Dr. Michael Lief, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Memorial University Of Newfoundland Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Lief works at Murray Hill Medical Group PC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.