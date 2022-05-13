Dr. Michael Lievens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lievens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lievens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Lievens, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER, Wesley Medical Center, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Nmc Health and William Newton Hospital.
Dr. Lievens works at
Locations
Kansas Gastroenterology3121 N Webb Rd, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 573-4931Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
- Wesley Medical Center
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Nmc Health
- William Newton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr Lievens for abdominal pain and high luver enzymes. I could not be happier with the care I have received. He takes the time to explain things, doesn't act like my questions are stupid, and communicates exceptionally.
About Dr. Michael Lievens, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1225038029
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall United States Airforce Base Medical Center
- Wilford Hall United States Airforce Base Medical School
- Wilford Hall United States Airforce Base Medical Center
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lievens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lievens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lievens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lievens has seen patients for Hernia, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lievens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Lievens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lievens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lievens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lievens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.