Dr. Michael Lifsey, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Lifsey, MD

Dr. Michael Lifsey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mandeville, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.

Dr. Lifsey works at LIFSEY OCCHIPINTI AND CUCINOTTA MD in Mandeville, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Acute Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lifsey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cucinotta & Occhipinti, Mds Apc
    111 N Causeway Blvd Ste 100, Mandeville, LA 70448 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 626-3021
  2. 2
    Lifsey Occhipinti and Cucinotta MD
    3434 Houma Blvd Ste 201, Metairie, LA 70006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 454-3277
  3. 3
    Fertility Institute
    4770 S I 10 Service Rd W, Metairie, LA 70001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 454-3277

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Sinusitis
Acute Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Sinusitis
Acute Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Mar 17, 2021
    I've been a patient of Dr. Lifsey for over 20 years and he's treated me exceptionally. He provides thorough, friendly, and excellent health care. Highly recommended.
    Shawn Potter — Mar 17, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Lifsey, MD

    Education & Certifications

