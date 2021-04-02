Dr. Liguori has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Liguori, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Liguori, MD
Dr. Michael Liguori, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Liguori's Office Locations
Liguori & Goldstein Mds PC80 5th Ave Rm 1601, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 645-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
When we first came to New York City ten years ago, we needed a doctor for our whole family. A friend told us about Bigelow pharmacy and how great it was so I asked the head pharmacist and he said "There's one doctor who calls me and is so caring. His name is Michael Liguori. He's very knowledgable and also so humble. This was an amazing recommendation. Michael Liguori is a great man, takes medicare and other insurances and is kind and amazingly skilled. He has saved our lives, more than once. He's Brilliant!! Also in his office is Paul Goldstein who is also amazing and is our daughter's doctor.
About Dr. Michael Liguori, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1043367204
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liguori has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Liguori. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liguori.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liguori, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liguori appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.