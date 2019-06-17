Overview of Dr. Michael Lim, MD

Dr. Michael Lim, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Lim works at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy, Brain Surgery and Chiari Malformation Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.