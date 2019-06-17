Dr. Michael Lim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lim, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Johns Hopkins Hospital1830 E Monument St # 333, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-5080
- Stanford Health Care
Dr Lim is a compassionate brilliant surgeon that gave me my life back. I suffered from trigeminal neuralgia and could not find a drug that would help my pain. The side affects of the drugs prohibited me from taking them. I had double vision, liver damage, and stomach cramping to name a few.. Dr. Lim saw the problem on my MRI and told me he could help me. I broke into tears. I was extreme Depressed and felt like my life was slipping away with the pain I was experiencing. Dr Lim gave me hope. I had micro vascular decompression surgery on April 3, 2019 and on June 10, 2019 I was playing on the beach with my grandchildren pain free. I thank God and Dr. Lim for my life back. Dr. Lim is a wonderful, patient, highly skilled surgeon. Kendall Sharpe
- Neurosurgery
- English, Korean
- 1225240286
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Dr. Lim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lim has seen patients for Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy, Brain Surgery and Chiari Malformation Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lim speaks Korean.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Lim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.