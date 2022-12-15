Overview of Dr. Michael Lin, MD

Dr. Michael Lin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY.



Dr. Lin works at Alzheimer's Disease & Memory Disorders Program in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.