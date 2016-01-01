Dr. Lincoln accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael Lincoln, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Lincoln, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD.
Locations
Associates in Cardiology P.a2900 Linden Ln Ste 200, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (301) 681-5700Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Lincoln, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lincoln has seen patients for Heart Disease, Third Degree Heart Block and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lincoln on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
