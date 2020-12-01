Overview of Dr. Michael Linn, MD

Dr. Michael Linn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Linn works at North Shore Medical Group in Bay Shore, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Hip Fracture and Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.