Overview of Dr. Michael Liou, MD

Dr. Michael Liou, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Liou works at Chinatown Cardiology, P.C. in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.