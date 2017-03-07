Dr. Michael Liou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Liou, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Liou, MD
Dr. Michael Liou, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Liou works at
Dr. Liou's Office Locations
Chinatown Cardiology, P.C.139 Centre St Ste 307, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 334-3507Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Michael Liou is an awesome doctor. In October 2015, my mom had a heart failure. After released from the hospital, she needed further treatment and evaluation on her other chronic condition. After further evaluation, we found out that my mom had not only problem with her heart but also with her lung. Other doctor that I knew gave up on my mom, but not Dr Liou. He carefully looked into my mom's medical condition and gave us all necessary help. Thank you so much, Dr Liou.
About Dr. Michael Liou, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1447456231
Education & Certifications
- NYU Medical Center
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
