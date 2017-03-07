See All Cardiologists in New York, NY
Dr. Michael Liou, MD

Cardiology
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Liou, MD

Dr. Michael Liou, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Liou works at Chinatown Cardiology, P.C. in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Liou's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chinatown Cardiology, P.C.
    139 Centre St Ste 307, New York, NY 10013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 334-3507
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Murmur
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Heart Murmur
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Hypertensive Heart Disease

Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Mar 07, 2017
    Dr Michael Liou is an awesome doctor. In October 2015, my mom had a heart failure. After released from the hospital, she needed further treatment and evaluation on her other chronic condition. After further evaluation, we found out that my mom had not only problem with her heart but also with her lung. Other doctor that I knew gave up on my mom, but not Dr Liou. He carefully looked into my mom's medical condition and gave us all necessary help. Thank you so much, Dr Liou.
    Nelly in Ozone Park, NY — Mar 07, 2017
    About Dr. Michael Liou, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Liou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liou has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liou accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Liou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liou works at Chinatown Cardiology, P.C. in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Liou’s profile.

    Dr. Liou has seen patients for Heart Murmur, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Liou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liou.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

