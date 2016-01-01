Dr. Michael Lippmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lippmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lippmann, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Lippmann, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Lippmann works at
Locations
Jefferson Pulmonary Associates834 Walnut St Ste 650, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Lippmann, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 53 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Muni Hosp-Einstein
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Bronx Muni Hosp-Einstein
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lippmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lippmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lippmann works at
Dr. Lippmann has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lippmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lippmann, there are benefits to both methods.