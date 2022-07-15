Dr. Michael Liss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Liss, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Liss, MD
Dr. Michael Liss, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orange, CA. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.
Dr. Liss' Office Locations
Uc Irvine Department of Family Medicine101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-7890Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Heb Pharmacy #6478300 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-9600Saturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing! Great bedside manner. His is one of the most compassionate Dr's I've ever met. My husband's proctectomy ended with good results! Highly recommend! He is cancer free 1 year. Excellent surgeon with phenomenal support staff at the VA.
About Dr. Michael Liss, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1477733012
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Benedictine University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Liss. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liss.
