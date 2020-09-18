Overview of Dr. Michael Littleton, MD

Dr. Michael Littleton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Homewood, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Littleton works at BBH Specialty Care - General Surgery in Homewood, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.