Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Liu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Acadia - Saint Landry Hospital, Iberia Medical Center, Ochsner Acadia General Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital, Opelousas General Health System and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Kidney Treatment Options Center of Lafayette301 Alcide Dominique Dr, Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions (337) 234-7123
Dialysis Clinic Inc222 Saint Nazaire Rd, Broussard, LA 70518 Directions (337) 839-0469
Southpark Community Hospital314 Youngsville Hwy, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 837-5044
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbeville General Hospital
- Acadia - Saint Landry Hospital
- Iberia Medical Center
- Ochsner Acadia General Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner St. Martin Hospital
- Opelousas General Health System
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
“There are a lot of ‘nutty’ things going on in your body,” exclaimed Dr. Liu as he flipped through a binder of papers containing my medical history. I laughed as I nodded my head in agreement. “So lets start at the beginning,” he said. And that was the start of Dr. Liu listening intently to my history — discussing surgeries, one by one, asking significant questions until he understood the details that made up the big picture as a whole. He was knowledgeable and patient, all while exhibiting empathy for my situation. I have never met a doctor who made me feel so at ease and took the time to explain the relationship between the kidney and heart, and what my bloodwork results meant. I walked out of Dr. Liu’s office with a renewed sense of confidence in my upcoming procedures. I also look forward to fulfilling his test recommendations so I may finally have answers to my issues. So yes, there’s a whole lot of ‘nutty’ things going on in my body, but I believe Dr. Liu may actually crack them.
- Nephrology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- LSU Medical Health Sciences Center
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
