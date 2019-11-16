See All Nephrologists in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Michael Liu, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Liu, MD

Dr. Michael Liu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Acadia - Saint Landry Hospital, Iberia Medical Center, Ochsner Acadia General Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital, Opelousas General Health System and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Liu works at Kidney Consultants Of Louisiana in Lafayette, LA with other offices in Broussard, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Proteinuria and Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Liu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kidney Treatment Options Center of Lafayette
    301 Alcide Dominique Dr, Lafayette, LA 70506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 234-7123
  2. 2
    Dialysis Clinic Inc
    222 Saint Nazaire Rd, Broussard, LA 70518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 839-0469
  3. 3
    Southpark Community Hospital
    314 Youngsville Hwy, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 837-5044

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbeville General Hospital
  • Acadia - Saint Landry Hospital
  • Iberia Medical Center
  • Ochsner Acadia General Hospital
  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
  • Ochsner St. Martin Hospital
  • Opelousas General Health System
  • Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Proteinuria
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Proteinuria
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease

Treatment frequency



Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hungry Bone Syndrome Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 16, 2019
    “There are a lot of ‘nutty’ things going on in your body,” exclaimed Dr. Liu as he flipped through a binder of papers containing my medical history. I laughed as I nodded my head in agreement. “So lets start at the beginning,” he said. And that was the start of Dr. Liu listening intently to my history — discussing surgeries, one by one, asking significant questions until he understood the details that made up the big picture as a whole. He was knowledgeable and patient, all while exhibiting empathy for my situation. I have never met a doctor who made me feel so at ease and took the time to explain the relationship between the kidney and heart, and what my bloodwork results meant. I walked out of Dr. Liu’s office with a renewed sense of confidence in my upcoming procedures. I also look forward to fulfilling his test recommendations so I may finally have answers to my issues. So yes, there’s a whole lot of ‘nutty’ things going on in my body, but I believe Dr. Liu may actually crack them.
    Laurie Landry — Nov 16, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Liu, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1497825772
    Education & Certifications

    • LSU Medical Health Sciences Center
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    • La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liu has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Proteinuria and Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.