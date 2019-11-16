Overview of Dr. Michael Liu, MD

Dr. Michael Liu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Acadia - Saint Landry Hospital, Iberia Medical Center, Ochsner Acadia General Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital, Opelousas General Health System and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Liu works at Kidney Consultants Of Louisiana in Lafayette, LA with other offices in Broussard, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Proteinuria and Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.