Overview of Dr. Michael Livingston, MD

Dr. Michael Livingston, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Livingston works at Greater Jackson Physician Group in Jackson, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.