Dr. Michael Livingston, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bellmore, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Livingston Podiatry Pllc2307 Bellmore Ave Unit C, Bellmore, NY 11710 Directions (516) 308-4500
Syosset Hospital221 Jericho Tpke, Syosset, NY 11791 Directions (844) 727-5795
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
If you want the best you got it with him. I had a small emergency when a needle broke off in my foot. Needed surgery to remove it. Dr Livingston took care of everything from the first minute we met. I felt super comfortable and if great hands. Everyone in the hospital called him the best and I now know why. Could not have been more please with him as my doctor. !!
- Podiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821090374
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
