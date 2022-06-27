Overview of Dr. Michael Livingston, DPM

Dr. Michael Livingston, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bellmore, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Livingston works at Livingston Podiatry Associates in Bellmore, NY with other offices in Syosset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.