Overview

Dr. Michael Loar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Highlands Ranch, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Uchealth Highlands Ranch Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.



Dr. Loar works at UCHealth Family Medicine- Littleton in Highlands Ranch, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.