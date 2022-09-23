See All Pediatricians in Dublin, OH
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Loar, MD

Pediatrics
4.4 (27)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Loar, MD

Dr. Michael Loar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Loar works at Dublin Pediatrics in Dublin, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Loar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dublin Pediatrics Inc.
    5110 Blazer Pkwy, Dublin, OH 43017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 889-8890

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Fever
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Fever
Wellness Examination

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 23, 2022
    My husband and I are first-time parents and had a health scare with our 2-day-old son. We call Dr. Loar’s office for advice and were advised to come in for a same-day visit during after hours. Even though it was after hours, Dr. Loar was incredibly patient and helpful, and did not make us feel like we were being rushed at all. He really took his time to address our concerns and gave us helpful suggestions. We felt so grateful to be able to have our son seen that day and are looking forward to continuing to work with Dr. Loar in the future.
    Amie L — Sep 23, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Michael Loar, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Loar, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Loar, MD

    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1639234073
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Loar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Loar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Loar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Loar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

