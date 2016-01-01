See All Neurologists in Carlsbad, CA
Dr. Michael Lobatz, MD

Neurology
4.4 (7)
Overview of Dr. Michael Lobatz, MD

Dr. Michael Lobatz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They completed their residency with Ucsd Medical Center-Hillcrest|University Ca

Dr. Lobatz works at The Neurology Center in Carlsbad, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Concussion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lobatz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Neurology Center
    6010 Hidden Valley Rd Ste 200, Carlsbad, CA 92011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 631-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Memory Evaluation
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Memory Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Migraine, Hormone-Induced Chevron Icon
Mild Cognitive Impairment Chevron Icon
Motor Neuron Disease Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Injuries Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscle Diseases Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myopathy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myopathy
Myotonic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Quadriplegia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Michael Lobatz, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese, Mandarin, Polish, Spanish and Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619912078
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ucsd Medical Center-Hillcrest|University Ca
    Internship
    • Ucsd Medical Center-Hillcrest|University Ca
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
