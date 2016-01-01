Dr. Michael Lobatz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lobatz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lobatz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Lobatz, MD
Dr. Michael Lobatz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They completed their residency with Ucsd Medical Center-Hillcrest|University Ca
Dr. Lobatz works at
Dr. Lobatz's Office Locations
The Neurology Center6010 Hidden Valley Rd Ste 200, Carlsbad, CA 92011 Directions (760) 631-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Lobatz, MD
- Neurology
- English, Chinese, Mandarin, Polish, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1619912078
Education & Certifications
- Ucsd Medical Center-Hillcrest|University Ca
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lobatz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lobatz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lobatz works at
Dr. Lobatz has seen patients for Concussion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lobatz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lobatz speaks Chinese, Mandarin, Polish, Spanish and Tagalog.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lobatz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lobatz.
