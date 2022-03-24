Overview of Dr. Michael Loochtan, MD

Dr. Michael Loochtan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Loochtan works at Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians in Columbus, OH with other offices in Delaware, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Ear Ache and Vocal Cord Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.