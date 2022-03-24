Dr. Michael Loochtan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loochtan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Loochtan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Loochtan, MD
Dr. Michael Loochtan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Loochtan's Office Locations
1
Northwest974 Bethel Rd Ste A, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 273-2230
2
Delaware / Lewis Center801 Ohio Health Blvd Ste 220, Delaware, OH 43015 Directions (614) 273-2230
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Entire staff was excellent. Dr. Loochtan is extremely professional and I trust him with my hearing health. I would recommend him without reservation for anyone looking for a doctor who can be trusted .
About Dr. Michael Loochtan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1093014300
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Loochtan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loochtan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loochtan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loochtan works at
Dr. Loochtan has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Ear Ache and Vocal Cord Nodule, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loochtan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Loochtan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loochtan.
