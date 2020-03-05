Dr. Michael Loughner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loughner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Loughner, MD
Dr. Michael Loughner, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Locations
Endocrinology Specialists of Colorado950 E Harvard Ave, Denver, CO 80210 Directions (720) 399-6555
Hospital Affiliations
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Very soft spoken and very professional physician. Worth the 200 mile round trip drive.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1639216906
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- University of Colorado
- Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
