Dr. Michael Lowhorn, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO.



Dr. Lowhorn works at BJC Medical Group in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.