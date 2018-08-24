Dr. Michael Lowhorn, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowhorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lowhorn, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO.
Dr. Lowhorn's Office Locations
St Louis Medical Clinic PC3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 100B, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 432-1111
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
My parents are 94 and 91 and in wheelchairs. We love Dr. Lowhorn and his staff. They are so helpful and kind. My mother had a pressure sore on her ankle, which was very concerning in view of her diabetes. Through Dr. Lowhorn's outstanding care, persistence, and encouragement, the problem was resolved. His nurse went above and beyond to help us order pressure relieving boots. Her compassion is a blessing to my parents and also to me as their caregiver. We look forward to our visits every 9 wks!
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
Dr. Lowhorn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lowhorn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lowhorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lowhorn has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lowhorn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lowhorn speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowhorn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowhorn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowhorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowhorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.