Overview of Dr. Michael Lucas, MD

Dr. Michael Lucas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center.



Dr. Lucas works at UNC Reg Phys Ortho/sports Medcn in High Point, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.