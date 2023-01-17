Dr. Lucke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Lucke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Lucke, MD
Dr. Michael Lucke, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Dr. Lucke's Office Locations
Groff Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine4815 Liberty Ave Ste 250, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 578-1152
Hospital Affiliations
- West Penn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Dr. Spends as much time as you need and listens to everything. The only Dr that was able to diagnose my PMR
About Dr. Michael Lucke, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1225264336
Education & Certifications
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lucke accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lucke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lucke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.