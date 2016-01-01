Overview of Dr. Michael Luggen, MD

Dr. Michael Luggen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Luggen works at UC Health Arthritis Assoc Rheu in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in West Chester, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.