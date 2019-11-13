Overview of Dr. Michael Lunsford, MD

Dr. Michael Lunsford, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cullman, AL. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Cullman Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lunsford works at Cullman Internal Medicine in Cullman, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.