Dr. Michael Lupa, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
4.4 (53)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Lupa, MD

Dr. Michael Lupa, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Yardley, PA. They completed their fellowship with Emory University Hospital

Dr. Lupa works at Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy in Yardley, PA with other offices in Lawrenceville, NJ and Princeton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Ear Ache and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lupa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy
    111 Floral Vale Blvd Ste A, Yardley, PA 19067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 399-4970
  2. 2
    Becker ENT Center
    2 Princess Rd Ste E, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 772-1617
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Becker ENT Center
    100 Federal City Rd, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 303-5163
  4. 4
    Penn Medicine Becker Ent & Allergy Bunn Drive
    256 Bunn Dr Ste A, Princeton, NJ 08540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 430-9200
  5. 5
    Penn Medicine Becker ENT Center
    777 Township Line Rd, Yardley, PA 19067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 399-4004

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
  • Princeton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Outer Ear Infection
Ear Ache
Dizziness
Outer Ear Infection
Ear Ache
Dizziness

Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis-Like Cough Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Headache Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Allergies Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Runny Nose Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Health Republic Insurance
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 14, 2021
    Dr Lupa is an excellent doctor. He new exactly what treatment I needed. I have recommended others to him and they are very pleased. Now my husband will be seeing him soon. Dr Lupa gets 10 stars
    Liz Allen — Nov 14, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Lupa, MD

    Specialties
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942485099
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • Tufts University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Lupa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lupa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lupa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lupa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lupa has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Ear Ache and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lupa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Lupa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lupa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lupa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lupa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

