Overview

Dr. Michael Luu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Luu works at Foothill Cardiology California Heart Medical Group Inc in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.